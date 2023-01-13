Intel Media Driver 2022Q4 Adds Meteor Lake Enablement

Intel overnight released the Media Driver v22.6.6 release that serves as their 2022Q4 quarterly feature release. Most notable with this updated open-source media acceleration stack is adding initial support for next-generation Meteor Lake processors.

Intel's open-source Linux engineers remain quite busy preparing for Meteor Lake with its updated graphics capabilities -- DG2/Alchemist class hardware capabilities albeit trimmed down into integrated form. There's been ongoing Meteor Lake "MTL" enablement across the board from the kernel drivers to user-space with OpenGL and Vulkan as well as now having VA-API video acceleration with the Intel Media Driver.

The Intel Media Driver 2022Q4 adds Meteor Lake support along with enabling AV1 hardware accelerated CRC decoding, segmentation temporal update for AV1 encoding, CDEF chroma strength setting for AV1 encoding, and also fixing a VP9 acceleration issue affecting Meteor Lake.


Aside from the Meteor Lake platform enablement, the Intel Media Driver 2022Q4 update improves HEVC decoding picture and slice level parameters error handling, improved visual quality for low bitrate VP9 encoding when the height is not eight pixels aligned, and 12-bit P010/Y212/Y412 format support for video processing.

Downloads and more details on this updated open-source Intel Media Driver via GitHub.
