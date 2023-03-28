VA-API's Libva 2.18 Released With Windows WSL D3D12 Support, Optional Disabling DRI3
Notable with today's libva 2.18 release ios adding the Windows/WS: mapping for using the Direct3D 12 Gallium3D driver in Mesa for when running on Windows Subsystem for Linux. Microsoft has been working a lot on the video acceleration support within WSL(2) that in turn maps the VA-API to the D3D12 video APIs. Microsoft officially launched video acceleration for WSL back in February after months of improving the relevant open-source code. Now with libva 2.18 they contributed the bits for mapping to their D3D12 driver on WSL.
Microsft demonstrated GPU-based video acceleration with Windows Subsystem for Linux using VA-API.
Also worth mentioning is libva 2.18 adding the LIBVA_DRI3_DISABLE environment variable as an easy mans of disabling Direct Rendering Infrastructure 3 usage by VA-API. This is intended for niche/corner-case configurations where using DRI3 may cause problems during video playback and is now easier just setting LIBVA_DRI3_DISABLE=1 rather than having to rebuild the VA-API library without DRI3 support, especially when it comes to testing purposes.
The VA-API 2.18 library update also has various CI updates, a getenv wrapper for Windows Win23 use, and other Windows updates. Some old VA-API Android code was also removed.
Downloads and other information on the libva 2.18 release can be found via GitHub.