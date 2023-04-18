libuv Adds IO_uring Support For ~8x Throughput Boost

18 April 2023
Libuv as the cross-platform asynchronous I/O library that is used by the likes of Node.js, Julia, and other software packages now has support for making use of IO_uring on Linux.

As of today IO_uring support has been merged into libuv for async file operations around read / write / fsync / fdatasync / stat / fstat / lstat. Libuv will make use of IO_uring when running on a new enough Linux kernel otherwise will fallback to using its existing thread pool solution.

The commit mentions:
Performance looks great; an 8x increase in throughput has been observed.

Yes, you read that right as an 8x increase in throughput with the wonderful IO_uring.

This addresses a five year old request for IO_uring support with libuv.
