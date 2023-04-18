Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
libuv Adds IO_uring Support For ~8x Throughput Boost
As of today IO_uring support has been merged into libuv for async file operations around read / write / fsync / fdatasync / stat / fstat / lstat. Libuv will make use of IO_uring when running on a new enough Linux kernel otherwise will fallback to using its existing thread pool solution.
The commit mentions:
Performance looks great; an 8x increase in throughput has been observed.
Yes, you read that right as an 8x increase in throughput with the wonderful IO_uring.
This addresses a five year old request for IO_uring support with libuv.