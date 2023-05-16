Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Libproxy 0.5 Released For Improving Proxy Management Thanks To Work By Volkswagen
This library for cross-platform proxy handling had been in low-maintenance mode but Volkswagen stepped up to help address plugin instability issues, missing documentation, and other issues that had been plaguing the project. This new libproxy 0.5 release is in effect a rewritten library to address prior limitations.
The libproxy 0.5 rewrite also has build fixes, honoring of XDG_CURRENT_DESKTOP, support for static builds of libproxy, and a variety of other changes.
Software like Glib, Qt, Firefox, OpenConnect, and other software are among the software packages shipping with libproxy support already while libproxy contributor Jan-Michael Brummer commented to Phoronix that patches are pending for APT, cURL, Python, and wget to provide libproxy integration.
Downloads and more details on the libproxy 0.5 release via GitHub.