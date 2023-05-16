Libproxy 0.5 Released For Improving Proxy Management Thanks To Work By Volkswagen

Libproxy as the open-source library providing automatic proxy configuration management on Linux, Windows, and macOS systems has seen a big update thanks to an unlikely contributor.

This library for cross-platform proxy handling had been in low-maintenance mode but Volkswagen stepped up to help address plugin instability issues, missing documentation, and other issues that had been plaguing the project. This new libproxy 0.5 release is in effect a rewritten library to address prior limitations.

The libproxy 0.5 rewrite also has build fixes, honoring of XDG_CURRENT_DESKTOP, support for static builds of libproxy, and a variety of other changes.

libproxy explanation


Software like Glib, Qt, Firefox, OpenConnect, and other software are among the software packages shipping with libproxy support already while libproxy contributor Jan-Michael Brummer commented to Phoronix that patches are pending for APT, cURL, Python, and wget to provide libproxy integration.

Downloads and more details on the libproxy 0.5 release via GitHub.
