Labwc 0.6.2 Released For Openbox-Inspired Wayland Compositor

Labwc 0.6.2 was released on Monday as the newest version of this wlroots-based window-stacking Wayland compositor that is inspired by Openbox.This lightweight and independent Wayland compositor continues advancing while retaining an Openbox-like user experience. With labwc 0.6.2 there are improvements around view-output association and XDG/Wayland configure/map events. There is a new configuration option to allow hiding the window switcher when switching between windows, implementing support for cursor constraints and lock confinement, support for the XDG-Activation protocol, and various other changes.

Downloads and more details on the labwc 0.6.2 release via GitHub . This Wayland compositor's main project site is at labwc.github.io