hipSYCL Becomes Open SYCL For Targeting All Major CPUs & GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 10 February 2023 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
STANDARDS
The past few years there has been hipSYCL as an open-source project for not only taking SYCL codes to Radeon ROCm with HIP but also NVIDIA CUDA and other targets. The hipSYCL project has now decided to rename itself to Open SYCL to reflect its broader focus on supporting CPUs and GPUs from all major vendors and not being limited to just AMD's HIP interface.

Developer Aksel Alpay announced on Thursday that hipSYCL has become Open SYCL while retaining the same code-base and focus. Open SYCL is a modern implementation of Khronos' SYCL that seeks to support CPU and GPU targets from all major vendors and suited for a variety of use-cases. Open SYCL compiles kernels to a unified code representation that is then lowered at run-time to the target device such as for NVIDIA CUDA via PTX, AMD ROCm via AMDGCN, and Intel graphics via SPIR-V. Open SYCL supports CPU execution via any processor with OpenMP compiler support in its library-only compilation mode or when augmented by LLVM can run with any LLVM-supported processor or other LLVM back-ends.

Open SYCL


With Intel backing SYCL for their oneAPI effort, efforts like Open SYCL are all the more important and of relevance for opening up ecosystem support across hardware vendors and implementations. There are also other similar projects in this space like triSYCL and ComputeCpp.

The project formerly known as hipSYCL is now hosted at OpenSYCL/OpenSYCL on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
PoCL 3.1 Released - Improved SPIR-V For CPU & CUDA Drivers, WIP Vulkan Driver
The Khronos Group Announces "Kamaros" As Their Newest Forthcoming API
USB4 v2.0 Specification Published For Doubling The Performance
DisplayPort 2.1 Spec Published - All DP 2.0 Devices Compatible
OpenCL 3.0.12 Published With Command Buffers Mutable Dispatch Extension
CXL 3.0 Specification Released - Doubles The Data Rate Of CXL 2.0
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
The Rust Implementation Of GNU Coreutils Is Becoming Remarkably Robust
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
Work Revived On Parallel CPU Bring-Up To Boot Linux Faster On Large Systems/Servers
LibreOffice 7.5 Released With Improved Dark Mode, Better PDF Exporting
Asahi Gallium3D Driver Enables Mesa Shader Disk Cache Support