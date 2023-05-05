dav1d 1.2 Released With More SIMD Optimizations
Dav1d as the open-source AV1 video decoder developed as part of the VideoLAN project is out with a new minor feature release.
Jean-Baptiste Kempf has released dav1d 1.2 "Arctic Peregrine Falcon" as the newest update to this leading AV1 CPU-based decoder. This release comes less than three months since dav1d 1.1 that brought many optimizations.
Dav1d 1.2 is quite a small update and mostly consists of new SIMD optimizations. JBK noted in the brief release announcement:
1.2.0 is a small release of dav1d, adding more SIMD, notably for z1/z2/z3 on all platforms, and some itx optimizations. It also brings fixes and improvements on props and T.35
Dav1d 1.2 downloads via code.videolan.org.
