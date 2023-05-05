dav1d 1.2 Released With More SIMD Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 5 May 2023 at 05:54 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MULTIMEDIA
Dav1d as the open-source AV1 video decoder developed as part of the VideoLAN project is out with a new minor feature release.

Jean-Baptiste Kempf has released dav1d 1.2 "Arctic Peregrine Falcon" as the newest update to this leading AV1 CPU-based decoder. This release comes less than three months since dav1d 1.1 that brought many optimizations.

Dav1d 1.2 is quite a small update and mostly consists of new SIMD optimizations. JBK noted in the brief release announcement:
1.2.0 is a small release of dav1d, adding more SIMD, notably for z1/z2/z3 on all platforms, and some itx optimizations. It also brings fixes and improvements on props and T.35

Dav1d 1.2 downloads via code.videolan.org.
1 Comment
Related News
OBS Studio 29.1 Released With AV1/HEVC Streaming Over Enhanced RTMP
Intel Releases SVT-AV1 v1.5 With More Tuning & Optimizations
Intel Lunar Lake HD Audio & Other Sound Changes For Linux 6.4
FFmpeg Now Works With VA-API On Windows Thanks To Microsoft
Opus 1.4 Royalty-Free Audio Codec Released
VVenC 1.8 Released For Speeding Up Open-Source H.266/VVC Encoding
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
sudo & su Being Rewritten In Rust For Memory Safety
New Intel Linux Graphics Driver Patches Allow Tuning For Up To 10~15% Better Performance
Linus Torvalds Cleans Up The x86 Memory Copy Code For Linux 6.4
Zlib "Next Generation" Preparing Massive Decompression Speed-Up
Valve Issues A Big Steam Beta Update With Better Overlay, Linux Hardware Acceleration
More Rust Code Readied For Linux 6.4
Debian 12.0 "Bookworm" Planned For Release On 10 June
Matrox Announces LUMA Graphics Cards Powered By Intel Arc Graphics