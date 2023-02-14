dav1d 1.1 Released With More AVX-512 Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 14 February 2023 at 04:00 PM EST.
Yet another prominent open-source software release for Valentine's Day today is... dav1d v1.1! This leading open-source AV1 video decoder is out with its first major update in nearly one year and comes with more AVX-512 tuning as well as more work on Arm NEON optimizations.

Dav1d v1.1 "Arctic Peregrine Falcon" was released a short time ago for continuing to enhance this speedy CPU-based AV1 video decoder. Most exciting with dav1d v1.1 is having yet more AVX-512 work.

The official release notes for dav1d v1.1 include:
- New function dav1d_get_frame_delay to query the decoder frame delay
- Numerous fixes for strict conformity to the specs and samples
- NEON and AVX-512 misc fixes and improvements
- Partial AVX2 12bpc transform implementations
- AVX-512 high bit-depth cdef_filter, loopfilter, itx
- NEON z1/z3 optimization for 8bpc
- SSSE3 z1 optimization for 8bpc

Dav1d 1.1 can be downloaded from code.videolan.org.

dav1da 1.1


Speaking of dav1d and AVX-512, in case you missed it from a few days ago, some related reading/watching: FFmpeg Is Ripe For More AVX-512 Optimizations.
