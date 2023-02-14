Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
dav1d 1.1 Released With More AVX-512 Improvements
Dav1d v1.1 "Arctic Peregrine Falcon" was released a short time ago for continuing to enhance this speedy CPU-based AV1 video decoder. Most exciting with dav1d v1.1 is having yet more AVX-512 work.
The official release notes for dav1d v1.1 include:
- New function dav1d_get_frame_delay to query the decoder frame delay
- Numerous fixes for strict conformity to the specs and samples
- NEON and AVX-512 misc fixes and improvements
- Partial AVX2 12bpc transform implementations
- AVX-512 high bit-depth cdef_filter, loopfilter, itx
- NEON z1/z3 optimization for 8bpc
- SSSE3 z1 optimization for 8bpc
Dav1d 1.1 can be downloaded from code.videolan.org.
Speaking of dav1d and AVX-512, in case you missed it from a few days ago, some related reading/watching: FFmpeg Is Ripe For More AVX-512 Optimizations.