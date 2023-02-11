Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
FFmpeg Is Ripe For More AVX-512 Optimizations
FFmpeg developer Kieran Kunhya presented at FOSDEM last weekend in Brussels around the AVX-512 use within FFmpeg. AVX-512 instructions can be very valuable for bettering the performance especially among multimedia encode/transcode software. Kieran Kunhya looked at existing use within FFmpeg and the dav1d AV1 decoder and went over some of the basics for AVX-512 use.
The hope though is to ultimately see more AVX-512 use within FFmpeg. It's unfortunate that Intel dropped AVX-512 with Alder Lake from their Core processors while at least with AMD Zen 4 there is now AVX-512 support across the desktop/laptop and server product stack -- Zen 4's AVX-512 implementation has proven very efficient both for Ryzen and EPYC use. Intel Sapphire Rapids AVX-512 is also in great shape.
Those wanting to learn more about AVX-512 possibilities for FFmpeg can see Kunhya's FOSDEM 2023 presentation embedded below along with the slide deck.