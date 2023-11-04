Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Blosc Compressor Adds AVX-512 Bitshuffle: 20% Faster Compression For Zen 4 X3D CPU
With today's c-blosc2 2.11 release, AVX-512 support has been added to its Bitshuffle filter. This is based on a back-port from the upstream Bitshuffle project. In turn the Blosc project is finding up to 20% better compression speeds when testing with an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D (Zen 4 with 3D V-Cache) processor.
The benchmark results for AVX-512 with c-blosc2 are very promising and a nice uplift over the existing AVX2 code path. I have done blosc CPU benchmarking and will be updating to the C-blosc2 2.11 release for seeing how well this new AVX-512 support is impacting the Intel vs. AMD race.
The c-blosc2 2.11 release also adds a package definition for Guix and has other low-level improvements to this high performance compressor library.
Downloads and more details on today's c-blosc2 2.11 release via GitHub.