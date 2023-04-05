Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Zstd 1.5.5 Released With Corruption Fix, Improved Performance In Some Scenarios
Zstd 1.5.5 has a fix for a rare corruption bug spotted by a Google engineer that can occur in high compression modes but the probability of being affected by it is "extremely low" and even evaded continuous fuzzing efforts for months.
On the performance front, Zstd 1.5.5 has improved memory use and speed when making use of the --patch-from mode. The new Zstandard release adds memory-mapped dictionaries both for POSIX and Windows. The I/O optimization performance with the --patch-from decompression can be typically +50% for large files like the Linux kernel source tree.
There are also some big --patch-from compression speed improvements here too, as shown by the Zstandard crew.
Zstd 1.5.5 also has speed improvements of middle-level compression for specific scenarios and various other enhancements. Plus there are other minor fixes too.
Downloads and more details on the Zstd 1.5.5 update via GitHub.