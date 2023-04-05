Zstd 1.5.5 Released With Corruption Fix, Improved Performance In Some Scenarios

Just two months after Zstd 1.5.4 was published, Zstd 1.5.5 has been released as the newest version of this Zstandard compression algorithm implementation. Zstd 1.5.5's release is motivated by addressing a rare corruption bug fix but also has various performance optimizations.

Zstd 1.5.5 has a fix for a rare corruption bug spotted by a Google engineer that can occur in high compression modes but the probability of being affected by it is "extremely low" and even evaded continuous fuzzing efforts for months.

On the performance front, Zstd 1.5.5 has improved memory use and speed when making use of the --patch-from mode. The new Zstandard release adds memory-mapped dictionaries both for POSIX and Windows. The I/O optimization performance with the --patch-from decompression can be typically +50% for large files like the Linux kernel source tree.

Zstd 1.5.5 performance boost for compression


There are also some big --patch-from compression speed improvements here too, as shown by the Zstandard crew.

Zstd 1.5.5 also has speed improvements of middle-level compression for specific scenarios and various other enhancements. Plus there are other minor fixes too.

Downloads and more details on the Zstd 1.5.5 update via GitHub.
