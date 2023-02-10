Zstd 1.5.4 Released With Many Performance Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 10 February 2023 at 06:16 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
After being in development for nearly one year , Zstd 1.5.4 has been released with many "significant performance improvements across multiple scenarios" for this increasingly-used data compression algorithm.

Zstandard 1.5.4 features a lot of performance optimizations/tuning that "cumulatively benefit a good portion of installed base in one way or another." There are ARM optimizations and more NEON work, optimization work around large files, I/O performance optimizations, and a range of other performance work that together adds up quite nicely for making Zstd 1.5.4 an exciting release.

Zstd 1.5.4 performance changes
A lot of performance optimization work can be found in Zstd 1.5.4.


Zstd 1.5.4 also adds support for externally-defined sequence producers. This API allows users to provide their own custom sequence producer that the Zstd library invokes to process each blocks. The release notes mention that this will end up allowing hardware-accelerated match-finders such as for being able to support Intel QuickAssist with Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" with Zstd. This will be quite fun and look forward to learning more / seeing what comes of it...

Downloads and more details on the Zstandard 1.5.4 feature update via GitHub. Stay tuned for some fresh Zstd benchmarks off this new version with various hardware.
Add A Comment
Related News
FreeType 2.13 Released With New Qt-Based Font Program
GROMACS 2023 Released With Better SYCL For Intel / AMD / NVIDIA
Cairo 1.17.8 Released - OpenGL/GLES Drawing Removed, Better macOS & Windows Support
Dbus-Broker 33 Released With Few Changes
GIMP 3.0 Aiming To Release In 2023
Cairo Graphics Library Drops OpenGL Support After A Decade Of Inactivity
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
The Rust Implementation Of GNU Coreutils Is Becoming Remarkably Robust
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
Work Revived On Parallel CPU Bring-Up To Boot Linux Faster On Large Systems/Servers
LibreOffice 7.5 Released With Improved Dark Mode, Better PDF Exporting
Asahi Gallium3D Driver Enables Mesa Shader Disk Cache Support