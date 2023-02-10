Zstd 1.5.4 Released With Many Performance Improvements

After being in development for nearly one year , Zstd 1.5.4 has been released with many "significant performance improvements across multiple scenarios" for this increasingly-used data compression algorithm.Zstandard 1.5.4 features a lot of performance optimizations/tuning that "cumulatively benefit a good portion of installed base in one way or another." There are ARM optimizations and more NEON work, optimization work around large files, I/O performance optimizations, and a range of other performance work that together adds up quite nicely for making Zstd 1.5.4 an exciting release.



