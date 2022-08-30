Mesa's Zink Adds Async Compute Pipeline Creation
Valve contractor Mike Blumenkrantz who continues to be focused on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan code tacked on the latest feature for Mesa 22.3.
Zink's latest code now supports the asynchronous compute pipeline creation. This change allows for compute pipelines to be pre-compiled in a thread. This work allows for OpenGL's ARB_parallel_shader_compile extension to be exposed.
Though most exciting would be async graphics pipeline creation to which he says isn't possible "yet", but given Mike's dedication to Zink and some of his prior hacking efforts, hopefully that is something to be shortly addressed.
Those interested in learning more about Zink's async compute pipeline creation handling can see this merge request of the code now in Mesa 22.3 for debut next quarter.
