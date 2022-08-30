Mesa's Zink Adds Async Compute Pipeline Creation

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 30 August 2022 at 05:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Valve contractor Mike Blumenkrantz who continues to be focused on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan code tacked on the latest feature for Mesa 22.3.

Zink's latest code now supports the asynchronous compute pipeline creation. This change allows for compute pipelines to be pre-compiled in a thread. This work allows for OpenGL's ARB_parallel_shader_compile extension to be exposed.

Though most exciting would be async graphics pipeline creation to which he says isn't possible "yet", but given Mike's dedication to Zink and some of his prior hacking efforts, hopefully that is something to be shortly addressed.

Those interested in learning more about Zink's async compute pipeline creation handling can see this merge request of the code now in Mesa 22.3 for debut next quarter.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa CI Begins Making Use Of Mold Linker For "Substantial" Performance Improvement
Asahi Linux May Have OpenGL 2.1 For Apple M1/M2 By Year's End
Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Sees Uptick In Activity This Week
Mesa Zink Improvements For OpenGL-On-Vulkan Reportedly Make It Faster Than Radeon OpenGL
Mesa 22.2-rc3 Released With Many Fixes To TURNIP Vulkan, D3D9 Frontend
Zink Squeezes Some More Performance Optimizations In Mesa 22.2 For OpenGL On Vulkan
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Will Make It A Bit Easier To Help Spot Faulty CPUs
Webmin 2.0 Released For Open-Source Web-Based Server Management/Administration
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"
Cemu Emulator For The Wii U Now Open-Source, Building On Linux
Linux 6.0-rc2 Released
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Is Eliminating GTK 2 Support
Compiz 0.9.14.2 Released After Two Years