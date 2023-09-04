Xfce's Wayland Roadmap Updated

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 13 September 2023 at 09:51 AM EDT. 26 Comments
WAYLAND
Xfce 4.18 released last December with some strides on the Wayland front for this lightweight GTK-based desktop environment, but more work remains before Xfce will be fully compatible with Wayland and its own robust compositor. The Xfce Wayland road-map was recently updated to reflect the latest work on this major undertaking.

The Xfce Wayland road-map on the project's Wiki has been updated a few times over the past two weeks, namely around the desktop panel plug-ins and applications support for Wayland. There still isn't a firm timeline or release where they expect to have a complete Xfce Wayland transition complete, but ultimately are aiming to have a native Wayland experience that doesn't depend at all on XWayland and will be using wlroots as part of its compositor. Many Xfce panel plug-ins are working under Wayland as are a number of Xfce's own applications.

Xfce desktop


Those curious about the Xfce Wayland Roadmap can find the latest details on the Xfce.org Wiki.
26 Comments
Related News
JetBrains Enabling Wayland Support For IntelliJ-Based IDEs
Flatpak Lands Support For Wayland Security Context
libinput 1.24 Brings Changes For Apple Touchpads, Drawing Tablets
XWayland 23.2 Released With Tearing Control, Resizable Rootful, EI Support
Wayland Protocols 1.32 Brings Three New Staging Protocols
libei 1.0 Released For Better Supporting Emulated Input On Wayland
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KSMBD Declared Stable - No Longer "Experimental" - In Linux 6.6
Linus Torvalds Comments On Bcachefs Prospects For Linux 6.6
DRM CI Merged Into Linux 6.6 - Linus Torvalds: "Let's See Where It Goes"
Linux 6.6 WQ Change May Help Out AMD CPUs & Other Systems With Multiple L3 Caches
Linux 6.6 Enables Tracking Per-CPU Cgroup CPU Usage Stats
Bcachefs Merged Into Linux-Next
Ubuntu 23.10 Adding Experimental TPM-Backed Full Disk Encryption
Bcachefs Looks Like It Won't Make It For Linux 6.6