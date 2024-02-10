Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 10 February 2024 at 06:36 AM EST. 30 Comments
DESKTOP
Xfce developers have updated their Wayland roadmap this week to reflect their latest plans around the Xfce 4.20 release.

The updated Xfce Wayland roadmap page now reads:
"For Xfce 4.20, the plan is, to add preliminary support to Wayland to core components without losing X11 support. This doesn't mean that by the next major release an Xfce session on Wayland will offer all existing features, but we hope it will be minimally usable. We also intend to continue refining our applications to work acceptably on Wayland (those that already work or can be made to work with low effort).
...
It is not clear yet which Xfce release will target a complete Xfce Wayland transition (or if such a transition will happen at all)."

The long-term goals for Xfce on Wayland include not depending upon XWayland, using the wlroots Wayland compositor library over libmutter, and maintaining X11 compatibility for the foreseeable future. Wayland developers are leveraging wlroots for doing much of their heavy lifting.

Xfce Wayland roadmap update on the Wiki


More details on the Xfce Wayland plans can be found via the Xfce.org Wiki. The Xfce GitLab is tracking the milestone changes for Xfce 4.20. The Xfce 4.20 schedule remains "TODO" at this point.
30 Comments
Related News
Budgie 10.9 Desktop Brings Early Wayland Porting Work
The Budgie Desktop Hopes To Do A Wayland-Only Release This Year
System76's COSMIC Desktop Working Toward Its Alpha Release
Enlightenment 0.26 Released With Various Improvements
Arcan Display Framework Receives Funding As Innovative Wayland Alternative
Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
Orange Pi Neo Coming As A Ryzen 7 + Linux Powered Handheld Device
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Aims For A Nice Desktop Provisioning Experience
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Steam On Linux Falls Short Of 2% For January, AMD CPU Adoption On Linux Hits 70.5%
Debian 64-bit time_t Transition Underway For Addressing Y2038 Problem On 32-bit Systems
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Leaning Toward Low-Latency Kernel Optimizations By Default
Redox OS Porting More Linux Software Over, Including COSMIC Apps