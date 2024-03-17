Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
XFS With Linux 6.9 Brings Online Repair Improvements
XFS has long been working toward online repair functionality and it began landing last year and over the past several kernels has seen more functionality implemented. With Linux 6.9, there's yet more online repair work.
XFS with Linux 6.9 allows online repair handling more on-disk structures for repair, reporting corruption of metadata to the health tracking subsystem, reduced memory usage in some situations, and a variety of other enhancements to the online repair functionality as well as numerous code cleanups.
Among the on-disk structures now working for online repair are the inode's mode field, quota counters, link counts of inodes, file-system summary counters, and support for in-memory b-trees.
Outside of the XFS online repair work, there are various bug fixes and other code improvements as outlined in this Git merge for v6.9.