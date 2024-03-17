XFS With Linux 6.9 Brings Online Repair Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 17 March 2024
Joining the other file-systems seeing notable updates for Linux 6.9, the XFS file-system is seeing continued work around online repair support and other improvements.

XFS has long been working toward online repair functionality and it began landing last year and over the past several kernels has seen more functionality implemented. With Linux 6.9, there's yet more online repair work.

XFS with Linux 6.9 allows online repair handling more on-disk structures for repair, reporting corruption of metadata to the health tracking subsystem, reduced memory usage in some situations, and a variety of other enhancements to the online repair functionality as well as numerous code cleanups.

Among the on-disk structures now working for online repair are the inode's mode field, quota counters, link counts of inodes, file-system summary counters, and support for in-memory b-trees.

Outside of the XFS online repair work, there are various bug fixes and other code improvements as outlined in this Git merge for v6.9.
