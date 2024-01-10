XFS Online Repair Picks Up More Features With Linux 6.8

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 10 January 2024
Last year the online repair functionality for XFS began to land with the Linux 6.6 kernel. For the in-development Linux 6.8 kernel, more online repair support for the XFS file-system is now ready.

The XFS changes for Linux 6.8 were merged today and include more online repair functionality now working. The online repair code will now reserve disk space for online repairs, various fixes to the code have been merged, there is now support for repairing on-disk inodes / per-AG free space / inodes / refcount B-trees, support for verifying the contents of quota files, and other bits hooked in for online file-system repair.

There is also a new memory failure flag of "MF_MEM_PRE_REMOVE" that is added for notifying tasks of a persistent memory device being removed. Plus there are a number of code clean-ups as well as different bug fixes to the XFS file-system driver code.

See this Git merge for more details on the new XFS feature code in Linux 6.8.
