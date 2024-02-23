Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 9.3 Brings New HID Pointer Driver & Better Internet Proxy Support
While still early in the new Wine 9.x development cycle that will culminate with the Wine 10.0 stable release in early 2025, there is already some feature work queuing for this new cycle. Wine 9.3 improves its Internet proxy support, rolls out a new HID pointer device driver, updates the timezone database, more exception fixes on ARM platforms, and various bug fixes.
In total there are 23 known bug fixes in Wine 9.3 that help out software like Free download Manager, Happy Foto Designer, Solidworks, Autodesk Fusion 360, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, and other games and apps.
The new HID pointer device driver is mouhid.sys and for now only matches with digitizer devices. The intent with this new driver is to make testing possible with the virtual device on Wine while ultimately will be useful for HIDRAW pointing devices and more with Wine. This new driver may end up being extended as well for mouse devices too.
Downloads and more details on the Wine 9.3 release via WineHQ.org.