Wine 9.1 Released With Better Dvorak Keyboard Detection, Input Method Improvements

Following the recent Wine 9.0 stable release earlier this month, Wine 9.1 is now available as the first bi-weekly development release in the new series that will ultimately culminate with the Wine 10.0 stable release in early 2025.

Wine 9.1 is out with the first round of new feature patches since Wine 9.0 entered its code freeze in early December following the 2+ dozen Wine 8.xx development releases over the course of last year.

With Wine 9.1 just kicking things off it's a bit light on the changes. The noted new material in Wine 9.1 are Input Method improvements, better Diffie-Hellman key support, better Dvorak keyboard detection, and the usual assortment of bug fixes.

Wine running PCMark software


Among the Wine 9.1 bug fixes are for games like Lego Racer and Forza Horizon 4 to apps like AVG Antivirus and Microsoft Security Center. In total there are 42 known bug fixes for this development release. Not a bad start to the new cycle.

Downloads and more details on the Wine 9.1 changes/fixes via WineHQ.org's GitLab.
