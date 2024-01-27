Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 9.1 Released With Better Dvorak Keyboard Detection, Input Method Improvements
Wine 9.1 is out with the first round of new feature patches since Wine 9.0 entered its code freeze in early December following the 2+ dozen Wine 8.xx development releases over the course of last year.
With Wine 9.1 just kicking things off it's a bit light on the changes. The noted new material in Wine 9.1 are Input Method improvements, better Diffie-Hellman key support, better Dvorak keyboard detection, and the usual assortment of bug fixes.
Among the Wine 9.1 bug fixes are for games like Lego Racer and Forza Horizon 4 to apps like AVG Antivirus and Microsoft Security Center. In total there are 42 known bug fixes for this development release. Not a bad start to the new cycle.
Downloads and more details on the Wine 9.1 changes/fixes via WineHQ.org's GitLab.