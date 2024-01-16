Wine 9.0 Released With Initial Wayland Driver, WoW64 Taking Shape & Better Direct3D

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 16 January 2024 at 04:43 PM EST. 15 Comments
WINE
Wine 9.0 has debuted today for this annual stable release of Wine to allow Windows applications and games to run on Windows, Chrome OS, macOS, and other platforms. With Wine 9.0 it's the culmination of all the bi-weekly wine 8.x(x) development releases over the past year to greatly enhance the Windows app support on Linux and other targets.

Wine 9.0 has hundreds of fixes and countless improvements throughout the massive open-source codebase for getting more modern Windows games and applications working outside the confines of Microsoft. Wine 9.0 excitingly has the initial Wayland driver for allowing initial -- experimental -- native Wayland support as an alternative to X11/XWayland but isn't yet enabled by default.

Wine 9.0 also has more ongoing work around the WoW64 mode but isn't yet enabled by default, enhancements to ARM64 platform support, updated Vulkan driver support, numerous Direct3D improvements atop OpenGL or Vulkan (with VKD3D), more work has been completed on DirectMusic, URI/URL protocol associations are now exported as URL handlers to the Linux desktop, the default Windows version for new Wine prefixes is now Windows 10, and tons of other updates and new features throughout. Wine 9.0 is one hell of an update for those sticking to the Wine stable series rather than the frequent development versions.

Wine HQ logo


Wine 9.0 also ships with all of the latest bundles/dependencies such as VKD3D 1.10, newer Mono, Zlib 1.3, and other updated software packages.

Downloads and more details on today's wonderful Wine 9.0 release via WineHQ.org.
