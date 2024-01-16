Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 9.0 Released With Initial Wayland Driver, WoW64 Taking Shape & Better Direct3D
Wine 9.0 has hundreds of fixes and countless improvements throughout the massive open-source codebase for getting more modern Windows games and applications working outside the confines of Microsoft. Wine 9.0 excitingly has the initial Wayland driver for allowing initial -- experimental -- native Wayland support as an alternative to X11/XWayland but isn't yet enabled by default.
Wine 9.0 also has more ongoing work around the WoW64 mode but isn't yet enabled by default, enhancements to ARM64 platform support, updated Vulkan driver support, numerous Direct3D improvements atop OpenGL or Vulkan (with VKD3D), more work has been completed on DirectMusic, URI/URL protocol associations are now exported as URL handlers to the Linux desktop, the default Windows version for new Wine prefixes is now Windows 10, and tons of other updates and new features throughout. Wine 9.0 is one hell of an update for those sticking to the Wine stable series rather than the frequent development versions.
Wine 9.0 also ships with all of the latest bundles/dependencies such as VKD3D 1.10, newer Mono, Zlib 1.3, and other updated software packages.
Downloads and more details on today's wonderful Wine 9.0 release via WineHQ.org.