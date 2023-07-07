Wine 8.12 Released With Additional Wayland Enablement

Wine 8.12 is available today as the newest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications under Linux and other platforms.

Notable with Wine 8.12 is more of the Wayland driver work being upstreamed. Going back to March the very early Wine Wayland driver code was merged followed by more parts of the Wayland driver. With today's Wine 8.12 release there is initial support for actually painting windows within the Wayland driver code.

There still is more work to be upstreamed before it's usable for end-users but at least it's progressing in the right direction. Hopefully by the Wine 9.0 stable release in early 2024 the native Wayland support will at least be usable for enthusiasts/gamers to help in avoiding X11/XWayland.

Also notable with Wine 8.12 is command streamer performance improvements found in the WineD3D code.

There are 31 known bug fixes in Wine 8.12 including games like Starcraft II to software like the Flutter toolkit, Microsoft Excel 2016, Free Video Converter, SlingPlayer, and others.

Downloads and more details on the Wine 8.12 changes via WineHQ.org.
