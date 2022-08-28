Wine 7.16 Released With WoW64 X11 Driver Support, 20 Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 28 August 2022 at 08:47 AM EDT. 2 Comments
WINE --
Wine 7.16 fell slightly off its Friday bi-weekly release train and arrived this morning.

Wine 7.16 is out as the newest development release for this software that allows Windows games and applications to run on Linux with ease. Wine 7.16 is another stepping stone toward the Wine 8.0 stable release due out early next year.

Wine 7.16 brings WoW64 support to its X11 driver, session storage support for MSHTML, Unicode regexp fixes in MSXML, IME improvements in Edit control functionality, and 20 known bug fixes.

Among the 20 bug fixes in Wine 7.16 are for Microsoft Office 365 to games like Saints Row, Metal Gear Solid V, and StarCitizen. There is also a fix for Amazon Games app crashing.

Downloads and more details on Wine 7.16 via WineHQ.org.
2 Comments
