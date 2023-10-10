Wayland's Weston 13 Compositor Planned For Release Next Month

Plans have been drafted to release the Weston 13.0 reference compositor for Wayland next month.Marius Vlad of Collabora is proposing that a Weston 13 Alpha release happen next week to kick-off the release cycle. A Weston 13.0 beta would follow in late October, a release candidate to come at the end of October, and the possible release to happen around 6 November. If additional release candidate(s) are warranted, there would be weekly RCs until the stable release is ready.The Weston 13 release plan can be found on the Wayland mailing list



Weston continues to serve as the reference compositor for Wayland and its growing number of protocols. Among the many features merged for the Weston 13 development code include VNC output resizing, a rework of the 2D coordinate handling, multi-backend support, the ability to have overlapping outputs, OpenGL renderer support for the RDP back-end, OpenGL renderer support for the VNC and PipeWire backends too, support for P010/P012/P016 formats in the OpenGL code, removal of launcher-logind support, and a variety of other changes and fixes.