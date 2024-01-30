XDG Top-Level Drag Protocol Approved For Wayland

30 January 2024
Merged today to Wayland-Protocols is xdg-toplevel-drag, the protocol that's been under discussion for the past nine months for handling applications that request a window is moved at the same time as a drag operation.

David Redondo who proposed this protocol addition for Wayland explained of the intentions:
"This protocol allows applications to request that a window is moved at the same time as a drag operation - effectively dragging windows. With this features such as detaching a tab from a window and reattaching it, dragging tabs between windows or (un)dockable tool windows can be implemented. Based on the previously proposed extended drag protocol but trimmed down."

There are implementations of xdg-toplevel-drag for Qt, KWin, and Chrome. This can be useful for the likes of dragging browser tabs between windows, among other uses. It was three years ago that the extended-drag protocol was proposed for Chromium (Chrome) browser use-cases while xdg-toplevel-drag is the slimmed down scope from that earlier proposal. KDE's KWin is currently carrying a Qt prefixed variant of this protocol for testing with Qt 6.6.

Chrome with support


More details for those interested in this important functionality for Wayland via this merge request.
