XDG Top-Level Drag Protocol Approved For Wayland

"This protocol allows applications to request that a window is moved at the same time as a drag operation - effectively dragging windows. With this features such as detaching a tab from a window and reattaching it, dragging tabs between windows or (un)dockable tool windows can be implemented. Based on the previously proposed extended drag protocol but trimmed down."

Merged today to Wayland-Protocols is xdg-toplevel-drag, the protocol that's been under discussion for the past nine months for handling applications that request a window is moved at the same time as a drag operation.David Redondo who proposed this protocol addition for Wayland explained of the intentions:There are implementations of xdg-toplevel-drag for Qt, KWin, and Chrome. This can be useful for the likes of dragging browser tabs between windows, among other uses. It was three years ago that the extended-drag protocol was proposed for Chromium (Chrome) browser use-cases while xdg-toplevel-drag is the slimmed down scope from that earlier proposal. KDE's KWin is currently carrying a Qt prefixed variant of this protocol for testing with Qt 6.6.

More details for those interested in this important functionality for Wayland via this merge request