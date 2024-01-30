Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
XDG Top-Level Drag Protocol Approved For Wayland
David Redondo who proposed this protocol addition for Wayland explained of the intentions:
"This protocol allows applications to request that a window is moved at the same time as a drag operation - effectively dragging windows. With this features such as detaching a tab from a window and reattaching it, dragging tabs between windows or (un)dockable tool windows can be implemented. Based on the previously proposed extended drag protocol but trimmed down."
There are implementations of xdg-toplevel-drag for Qt, KWin, and Chrome. This can be useful for the likes of dragging browser tabs between windows, among other uses. It was three years ago that the extended-drag protocol was proposed for Chromium (Chrome) browser use-cases while xdg-toplevel-drag is the slimmed down scope from that earlier proposal. KDE's KWin is currently carrying a Qt prefixed variant of this protocol for testing with Qt 6.6.
More details for those interested in this important functionality for Wayland via this merge request.