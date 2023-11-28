Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
Wayland's Weston 13.0 Released With Multi-Backend Support & Overlapping Outputs
Weston 13.0 is an exciting feature release with support for multiple backends working concurrently, OpenGL renderer support for more back-ends, improved full-screen handling in the Weston kiosk shell, and support for overlapping outputs.
"Highlights for this release:
- multiple backend support allowing loading multiple backends, vnc, rdp, pipewire are secondary backends
- backend-vnc, backend-pipewire and backend-rdp: GL renderer support
- improved fullscreen handling in kiosk-shell which allows xwayland type of surfaces be fullscreen
- support for overlapping outputs, which allows placing views on planes when they're displayed on multiple outputs"
Weston 13.0 also has various internal changes, API alterations, and drops launcher-logind support in its entirety. Weston 13.0 also adds VNC output resizing, a rework to the 2D coordinate handling, support for P010/P012/P016 formats in the OpenGL code, and other changes.
More details on the Weston 13.0 release via the release announcement.