Wayland's Weston 13.0 Released With Multi-Backend Support & Overlapping Outputs

Weston 13.0 has been released as the latest major update to this reference Wayland compositor that attracts various experimental features and other innovations as developers experiment in the post-X11 world.

Weston 13.0 is an exciting feature release with support for multiple backends working concurrently, OpenGL renderer support for more back-ends, improved full-screen handling in the Weston kiosk shell, and support for overlapping outputs.
"Highlights for this release:

- multiple backend support allowing loading multiple backends, vnc, rdp, pipewire are secondary backends

- backend-vnc, backend-pipewire and backend-rdp: GL renderer support

- improved fullscreen handling in kiosk-shell which allows xwayland type of surfaces be fullscreen

- support for overlapping outputs, which allows placing views on planes when they're displayed on multiple outputs"

Weston 13.0 also has various internal changes, API alterations, and drops launcher-logind support in its entirety. Weston 13.0 also adds VNC output resizing, a rework to the 2D coordinate handling, support for P010/P012/P016 formats in the OpenGL code, and other changes.

Weston


More details on the Weston 13.0 release via the release announcement.
