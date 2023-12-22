Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Wayland-Proxy Load Balancer Helping Firefox Cope With Wayland Issues
Among the Firefox Wayland bugs, one of the top crash bugs is over a lost connection to a Wayland compositor. Coming up to fr dealing with it is to have a proxy between Firefox and the Wayland compositor to cache messages and prevent compositor message queue overflows.
Martin Stransky with Red Hat wrote Wayland-Proxy as a C++ version of a prior proof-of-concept written in Rust. Wayland-Proxy can work either as a standalone application or a library called upon by Wayland apps.
"Wayland proxy is load balancer between Wayland compositor and Wayland client. It prevents Wayland client to be disconnected by Wayland compositor if Wayland client is bussy or under heavy load."
Those wishing to learn more about Wayland-Proxy and its Firefox use can see today's post on Stransky's blog.