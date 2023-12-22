Wayland-Proxy Load Balancer Helping Firefox Cope With Wayland Issues

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 22 December 2023 at 11:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
WAYLAND
With this week's release of Firefox 121, Wayland is being used by default when encountering a native Wayland desktop. Shipping as part of Firefox 121 is wayland-proxy as a C++ module to serve as a Wayland proxy load balancer.

Among the Firefox Wayland bugs, one of the top crash bugs is over a lost connection to a Wayland compositor. Coming up to fr dealing with it is to have a proxy between Firefox and the Wayland compositor to cache messages and prevent compositor message queue overflows.

Firefox on Wayland


Martin Stransky with Red Hat wrote Wayland-Proxy as a C++ version of a prior proof-of-concept written in Rust. Wayland-Proxy can work either as a standalone application or a library called upon by Wayland apps.
"Wayland proxy is load balancer between Wayland compositor and Wayland client. It prevents Wayland client to be disconnected by Wayland compositor if Wayland client is bussy or under heavy load."

Those wishing to learn more about Wayland-Proxy and its Firefox use can see today's post on Stransky's blog.
1 Comment
Related News
WayVNC 0.8 Preparing Transient Seats, Automatic Server-Side Resizing & Detached Mode
Using Miriway For Empowering Xfce / MATE / LXQt & Other Desktops With Wayland
Red Hat Developing New xwayland-run & wlheadless-run Utilities
Wayland's Weston 13.0 Released With Multi-Backend Support & Overlapping Outputs
wlroots 0.17 Adds New Wayland Protocols, Continued Vulkan Renderer Work
Louvre Is A New C++ Library Helping To Build Wayland Compositors
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Acer Aspire 1 ARM Laptop Has Nearly Complete Upstream Linux Support
GNOME Gets A New Terminal Choice: Prompt
Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support
Debian Likely Moving Away From i386 In The Near Future
AMD Publishes FSR 3 Source Code
The First Rust-Written Network PHY Driver Set To Land In Linux 6.8
Firefox 121 Now Available With Wayland Enabled By Default
Canonical Details Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop Plans + Ongoing X11 Sunsetting Discussions