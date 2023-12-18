Firefox 121 Now Available With Wayland Enabled By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 18 December 2023 at 02:09 PM EST. 5 Comments
MOZILLA
Ahead of tomorrow's official announcement, the Mozilla Firefox 121.0 release binaries have hit the mirrors and it's keeping to the most exciting Christmas gift for Linux desktop users: Wayland support enabled by default!

Firefox 121 is ready to go with allowing Wayland support to be used by default on modern Linux desktops rather than defaulting to XWayland. Some Linux distributions and package builds have been using the native Wayland path for a while but now it's great to see the upstream builds make this default change as we get ready to embark on the 2024 Linux desktop.

With my testing of Firefox 121 on Wayland, it's been working out well. X.Org/X11 support remains in place for those not using a Wayland-based desktop enviornment.

Firefox 121


Firefox 121 also adds Voice Control command support on macOS, adds an option to always force-underline links within websites, Firefox now includes a floating button to help in creation within PDFs, various CSS feature additions, and other developer enhancements. Firefox 121 also now supports tail call elimination in WebAssembly for enhancing support for functional languages.

Firefox 121 can be downloaded right now from archive.mozilla.org for those wanting this last major Firefox update of the year.
