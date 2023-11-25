Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
This week brought the Firefox 120 stable release and thus Firefox 121 now in beta. The Wayland support remains enabled by default on Firefox 121, through beta 3 as of yesterday's release is still on by default and will hopefully remain that way for stable.
This native Firefox Wayland support allows for touchpad and touchscreen gestures, swipe-to-nav, per-monitor DPI settings, better graphics performance and more. With time the Firefox Wayland support has matured quite well and is in robust shape now. In my testing of the Firefox 121 betas it's been working out great.
The meta bug tracker is tracking a few bugs in recent days including the input method window position lags behind, an unconfirmed Firefox crash when dragging the window across multiple monitors, etc, but hopefully they will be resolved and/or not lead to a last minute change of defaults for Firefox 121.
Firefox 121 is planned for release on 19 December as what would make a great Christmas present with Wayland support enabled by default. With KDE Plasma 6.0 set to default to the Wayland session and other Wayland adoption milestones being hit elsewhere, 2024 could possibly be the year of Wayland dominating the Linux desktop.