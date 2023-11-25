Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 25 November 2023 at 09:17 AM EST. Add A Comment
MOZILLA
Firefox 121 is aiming to ship with Wayland support enabled by default rather than falling back to XWayland on modern Linux desktops. So far things are looking up for this indeed remaining the case for next month's Firefox 121 stable release.

This week brought the Firefox 120 stable release and thus Firefox 121 now in beta. The Wayland support remains enabled by default on Firefox 121, through beta 3 as of yesterday's release is still on by default and will hopefully remain that way for stable.

Firefox 121 beta on Ubuntu


This native Firefox Wayland support allows for touchpad and touchscreen gestures, swipe-to-nav, per-monitor DPI settings, better graphics performance and more. With time the Firefox Wayland support has matured quite well and is in robust shape now. In my testing of the Firefox 121 betas it's been working out great.

Firefox 121 beta using Wayland


The meta bug tracker is tracking a few bugs in recent days including the input method window position lags behind, an unconfirmed Firefox crash when dragging the window across multiple monitors, etc, but hopefully they will be resolved and/or not lead to a last minute change of defaults for Firefox 121.

Firefox 121 is planned for release on 19 December as what would make a great Christmas present with Wayland support enabled by default. With KDE Plasma 6.0 set to default to the Wayland session and other Wayland adoption milestones being hit elsewhere, 2024 could possibly be the year of Wayland dominating the Linux desktop.
Add A Comment
Related News
Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default
Firefox Is Going To Try And Ship With Wayland Enabled By Default
Mozilla Firefox Development Finally Moving Entirely To Git
Mozilla Eyes Removal Of Theora Support In Firefox
Mozilla Finally Launches An APT Repository For Easy Firefox Nightly Updating
Servo Web Engine Made Some Nice Progress In October
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
64-bit ARM Linux Kernel Against CPU-Specific Optimizations: "Pretty Unmaintainable"
LLVM Now Using PGO For Building x86_64 Windows Release Binaries: ~22% Faster Builds
Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Drop Infrastructure For Old & Obsolete Graphics Drivers
Lenovo Prepares The Linux Kernel For "Ultra-Performance Capability" On Latest ThinkPads
Vulkan Support Begins Landing For Wine's Wayland Driver
SteamOS 3.5.5 Released To Stable With Steam Deck OLED Support & Many Other Changes
Linux 6.6 Formally Becomes This Year's LTS Kernel