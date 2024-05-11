Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Wasmer 4.3 Released: WebAssembly Runtime 25% Faster On Cold Startups
The Rust-written Wasmer 4.3 brings an improved deployment workflow, support for unnamed packages, and Wasmer is now 25% faster on cold start-ups. Wasmer in general should also be more stable and there are a variety of bug fixes and other enhancements to find with this new version.
The 25% faster start times alone is exciting while there are also various other changes as noted in the change-log. Downloads and more details on Friday's Wasmer 4.3 release via GitHub. Those learning about this Wasmer WASM runtime for the first time can learn more about it at Wasmer.io.