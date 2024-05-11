Wasmer 4.3 Released: WebAssembly Runtime 25% Faster On Cold Startups

Wasmer 4.3 is out as the newest version of this WebAssembly (WASM) runtime that supports WASIX, WASI, and EmScript execution. This cross-platform WASM runtime continues to be focused on driving lightweight containers that can run anywhere in a very secure manner.

The Rust-written Wasmer 4.3 brings an improved deployment workflow, support for unnamed packages, and Wasmer is now 25% faster on cold start-ups. Wasmer in general should also be more stable and there are a variety of bug fixes and other enhancements to find with this new version.

Wasmer logo


The 25% faster start times alone is exciting while there are also various other changes as noted in the change-log. Downloads and more details on Friday's Wasmer 4.3 release via GitHub. Those learning about this Wasmer WASM runtime for the first time can learn more about it at Wasmer.io.
