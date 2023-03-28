Vulkan 1.3.245 Brings New NVIDIA Vendor Extension To Help Optimize Ray-Tracing

"Ray tracing can very efficiently render from geometry which has very fine detail, but when using only a basic triangle representation, memory consumption can be an issue.



This extension adds the ability to add a "displacement map" to add more detail to triangles in an acceleration structure with an efficient in-memory format.



The format is externally visible to allow the application to compress its internal geometry representations into the compressed format ahead of time. This format adds displacements along a defined vector to subtriangle vertices which are subdivided from the main triangles."

The Vulkan 1.3.245 extension is a small update to this industry-standard graphics/compute API with just a handful of issues resolved but it does introduce one new extension, which is a NVIDIA vendor extension aiming to further enhance Vulkan ray-tracing.NVIDIA's new extension with Vulkan 1.3.245 is VK_NV_displacement_micromap, which for Vulkan ray-tracing can help with added detail in a memory efficient manner. The VK_NV_displacement_micromap spec sums up the new extension as:VK_NV_displacement_micromap allows a displacement micromap structure to be attached to the geometry of the acceleration structure. As of Vulkan 1.3.245, this is just backed by NVIDIA and is also marked as a provisional extension that is subject to change. It will be interesting to see if other GPU vendors / driver developers get onboard with supporting this extension for potentially more efficient detailed Vulkan ray-tracing.