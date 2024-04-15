Vim Lands XDG Base Directory Specification Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 15 April 2024 at 06:04 AM EDT.
For fans of the Vim text editor, the latest development code has landed support for the XDG Base Directory "XDG_BASE_DIR" specification.

Rather than just dumping all configuration files / cache / data into the home directory folder, Vim can now respect the XDG Base Directory specification with regards to the directories such as for the XDG cache, configuration files, persistent data files, and state data files. Vim will continue to work fine for environments not setting the XDG paths / environment variables.

The XDG_BASE_DIR support was merged this week after being under review and discussion since last month.

This closes a 7 year old bug report requesting Vim follow XDG_CONFIG_HOME specifications or the APPDATA path on Windows.
