Unvanquished 0.55 Released With Big Performance Optimizations For Its Engine
The Unvanquished 0.55 open-source game that was recently teased for its OpenGL 4.6 renderer work is out today with its shiny new release. As it's been more than one and a half years since Unvanquished 0.54, this new beta comes with a load of improvements especially around optimizing its Daemon open-source engine that is long derived from id Tech 3.
Unvanquished 0.55 features immense work on speeding things up. Sunday's release announcement describes the v0.55 release as:
"The engine and the game are now much more faster than ever!"
There is improved sky rendering, optimized culling, reduced IPC delays, faster float vertex code, a bug in the relief mapping was fixed, improved image memory use, the SSAO shader is faster, and a variety of other improvements.
Outside of renderer work, map loading is also now faster for the Unvanquished game along with an assortment of other changes. There have been renderer fixes, improved lighting within the game, new and enhanced in-game models, cleaning up the UI, and much more.
Learn more about the massive Unvanquished 0.55 open-source game release via Unvanquished.net. Unvanquished is also one of my favorite open-source cross-platform games for benchmarking. I'll have new Unvanquished benchmarks soon.
