Unvanquished 0.54 Brings More Renderer Improvements, ARM Binaries
It's been a half year already since Unvanquished 0.53 and today there is now the version 0.54 milestone for open-source gamers to enjoy. Unvanquished 0.54 is working on both 32-bit and 64-bit ARM, provided the ARM board has OpenGL driver support working. This ARM support is working only on Linux and not other supported platforms like macOS and Windows at this time.
Unvanquished 0.54 also brings many GUI enhancements, a wealth of gameplay enhancements, bot handling also received improvements, support for optionally disabling more features with the renderer, dynamic lighting issues with the renderer have been fixed up, and Unvanquished has also finally rid itself of Python 2 in its toolchain.
Downloads and more details on the Unvanquished 0.54 update via Unvanquished.net. Unvanquished 0.54 binaries can also be downloaded straight from GitHub.