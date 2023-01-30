Unvanquished 0.54 Brings More Renderer Improvements, ARM Binaries

Unvanquished 0.54 was released overnight as the latest update across the array of many releases going back a decade for this open-source first person shooter game. With Unvanquished 0.54 there continues to be enhancements to its renderer, the project is now providing ARM binaries on Linux to complement their x86/x86_64 builds, user-interface improvements, and gameplay enhancements.

It's been a half year already since Unvanquished 0.53 and today there is now the version 0.54 milestone for open-source gamers to enjoy. Unvanquished 0.54 is working on both 32-bit and 64-bit ARM, provided the ARM board has OpenGL driver support working. This ARM support is working only on Linux and not other supported platforms like macOS and Windows at this time.

Unvanquished 0.54 also brings many GUI enhancements, a wealth of gameplay enhancements, bot handling also received improvements, support for optionally disabling more features with the renderer, dynamic lighting issues with the renderer have been fixed up, and Unvanquished has also finally rid itself of Python 2 in its toolchain.

Unvanquished 0.54 official screenshot
Unvanquished 0.54


Downloads and more details on the Unvanquished 0.54 update via Unvanquished.net. Unvanquished 0.54 binaries can also be downloaded straight from GitHub.
