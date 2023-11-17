Ubuntu's Mainline Kernel PPA Is Back To Providing The Latest Linux Kernel Builds

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 17 November 2023 at 06:33 AM EST. 5 Comments
UBUNTU
For those Ubuntu Linux users enjoying the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA for having the very latest kernel stable point releases or being able to test daily Git kernel builds with ease or weekly RCs, the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA returned this week after a month of downtime.

As called out a few days ago, the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA had stopped providing new kernel builds. In mid-October new daily/development and stable builds stopped appearing. For a few days the PPA was also 404'ing. Quite frustrating for those enjoying this feature as an easy way to fetch the very latest Ubuntu mainline kernel binaries in a manner that's easy for all and helping with reproducible testing, etc.

The daily kernel builds are back


The good news is that the service has been restored and is back providing daily kernel builds as well as of Linux 6.6 stable and the Linux 6.7-rc1 kernels. This month of downtime has apparently been due to some infrastructure changes/issues.

In any event those wanting the freshest Linux Git mainline kernel builds for Ubuntu systems can find the kernel images at kernel.ubuntu.com. Kudos to Canonical for getting this great feature restored.
