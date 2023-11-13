One Of Ubuntu's Great Features Has Been Broken For One Month

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 13 November 2023 at 12:39 PM EST. 10 Comments
UBUNTU
One of the great niche features of Ubuntu Linux has been the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA that's been maintained by Canonical for providing daily kernel builds of the Linux Git kernel state as well as of all point releases and release candidates. Sadly it's now been broken for one month for this very convenient feature.

While most Ubuntu users are content with running the default kernel build shipped by Ubuntu each cycle, the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA has been a straight-forward way for many years now to be able to obtain a mainline kernel build as Debian packages. Thus allowing to quickly and easily fetch the mainline Git state or newer stable releases than what is otherwise provided. It's great for those wanting to try out newer kernel versions, an easy way to test the latest upstream to see if a kernel bug is fixed or reproducible there, etc, rather than going through the time building your own kernel. It's one of the features I have loved about Ubuntu for saving time when wanting to quickly try out a new kernel version and making it easy for others to grab the kernel builds as well to reproduce or otherwise analyze.

Ubuntu Mainline PPA not updated in a month


Sadly, the daily kernel builds ceased on 14 October and haven't resumed. The stable kernel point releases and release candidate builds also ceased at the same point... Thus no Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA builds like Linux 6.6 stable or the newly-christened Linux 6.7-rc1. For a few days last month the PPA page was 404'ing while at least now it's back to serving prior Debian packages but still without any updates.

Hopefully kernel.ubuntu.com/mainline will be resumed by Canonical and not become another relic as it's a mighty handy feature and something that isn't easily provided by other Linux distributions.
10 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu's Miriway Maturing As A Mir-Based Wayland Compositor For Other Desktops
Canonical Brings Intel TDX Tech Preview To Ubuntu 23.10
Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" Opens For Development
Canonical To Stick With 10 Year Support Cycle For Ubuntu LTS Releases
Ubuntu's Mir Working On Hybrid Graphics / Multi-GPU Support
Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop ISOs Re-Released Following Translation Snafu
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
NVIDIA Pushes 62MB Of GSP Binary Firmware Blobs Into Linux-Firmware.Git
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
The Linux 6.7 Merge Window Is Massive With Many New Features
systemd 255-rc1 Brings "Blue Screen of Death" Support & New Tool To Spawn VMs
Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows