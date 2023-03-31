Ubuntu 23.04 Beta Released - Powered By Linux 6.2, GNOME 44 & Other Updates

31 March 2023
The beta of Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" and its various spins/flavors were released overnight for testing.

Ubuntu 23.04 Beta is now available for testing this forthcoming Linux distribution non-LTS update. In addition to Ubuntu Desktop, server, and Cloud, other Ubuntu 23.04 Beta flavors include Edubuntu, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu.

The stable release of Ubuntu 23.04 is due out on 20 April and as such at this stage in development Ubuntu 23.04 should be in fairly good shape and without many high risk bugs. I've been running Ubuntu 23.04 daily builds now on a variety of test systems in the lab and they have all been working out well.


Ubuntu 23.04 pulls in many GNOME 44 desktop components, is powered by the Linux 6.2 kernel, features the new desktop installer, an updated Ubuntu Font, Mesa 23.0 graphics drivers are in use, and a variety of other package updates.

Downloads and more details on the Ubuntu 23.04 beta release via the release announcement.
