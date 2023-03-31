Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ubuntu 23.04 Beta Released - Powered By Linux 6.2, GNOME 44 & Other Updates
Ubuntu 23.04 Beta is now available for testing this forthcoming Linux distribution non-LTS update. In addition to Ubuntu Desktop, server, and Cloud, other Ubuntu 23.04 Beta flavors include Edubuntu, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu.
The stable release of Ubuntu 23.04 is due out on 20 April and as such at this stage in development Ubuntu 23.04 should be in fairly good shape and without many high risk bugs. I've been running Ubuntu 23.04 daily builds now on a variety of test systems in the lab and they have all been working out well.
Ubuntu 23.04 pulls in many GNOME 44 desktop components, is powered by the Linux 6.2 kernel, features the new desktop installer, an updated Ubuntu Font, Mesa 23.0 graphics drivers are in use, and a variety of other package updates.
Downloads and more details on the Ubuntu 23.04 beta release via the release announcement.