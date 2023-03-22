Linux 6.2 Kernel Begins Rolling Out For Ubuntu 23.04

Canonical has been preparing to ship a Linux 6.2 based kernel for Ubuntu 23.04 and now it's in the process of rolling out over the coming days.

Ubuntu 22.10 and 22.04.2 are on the Linux 5.19 kernel while recently the Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" archive recently moved to a Linux 6.1 based kernel while it's been made mention the plan is to ship with Linux 6.2, which has been stable for a few weeks now.

This week the roll-out has begun with a flurry of Linux 6.2 based kernels for the different kernel build types as well as custom Arm kernel builds began rolling out. At the moment the Linux 6.2 kernel builds are in the Lunar proposed archive since Monday while if all goes well should soon be appearing in Lunar proper.

It's great seeing Ubuntu 23.04 aim for Linux 6.2 rather than Linux 6.1 LTS considering this is just a non-LTS Ubuntu release while Linux 6.2 has many new features like stabilized Intel Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist out-of-the-box, improved Radeon RX 7000 series support, and much more.

Ubuntu 23.04 is due to be released on 20 April and besides the Linux 6.2 kernel will feature many GNOME 44 desktop components, Mesa 23.0 graphics drivers, the GCC 12 compiler, and other updated software components.
