Linux 6.2 Kernel Begins Rolling Out For Ubuntu 23.04

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

This week the roll-out has begun with a flurry of Linux 6.2 based kernels for the different kernel build types as well as custom Arm kernel builds began rolling out. At the moment the Linux 6.2 kernel builds are in the Lunar proposed archive since Monday while if all goes well should soon be appearing in Lunar proper.

It's great seeing Ubuntu 23.04 aim for Linux 6.2 rather than Linux 6.1 LTS considering this is just a non-LTS Ubuntu release while Linux 6.2 has many new features like stabilized Intel Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist out-of-the-box, improved Radeon RX 7000 series support, and much more.

Ubuntu 23.04 is due to be released on 20 April and besides the Linux 6.2 kernel will feature many GNOME 44 desktop components, Mesa 23.0 graphics drivers, the GCC 12 compiler, and other updated software components.