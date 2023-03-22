Canonical Preparing Updated Ubuntu Font For Ubuntu 23.04
Canonical is preparing to ship an updated set of Ubuntu Font files for the Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" release but is hoping to see more user testing ahead of the official release next month.
A call for testing of the new Ubuntu Font update has been issued. The updated font is currently in Ubuntu's Lunar proposed archive until having more user testing and feedback -- especially from non-Latin alphabet users.
Those interested in testing out the updated Ubuntu Font even if you are not an Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar daily user can be found via the Ubuntu Discourse. From my initial impressions the updated Ubuntu Font including the Ubuntu console font are just very subtly different compared to the previous version.
This latest call for testing follows last week's soliciting for more Steam Snap testing.
