Canonical Preparing Updated Ubuntu Font For Ubuntu 23.04

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 22 March 2023 at 08:08 AM EDT. 15 Comments
UBUNTU
Canonical is preparing to ship an updated set of Ubuntu Font files for the Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" release but is hoping to see more user testing ahead of the official release next month.

A call for testing of the new Ubuntu Font update has been issued. The updated font is currently in Ubuntu's Lunar proposed archive until having more user testing and feedback -- especially from non-Latin alphabet users.

Ubuntu Font update for Ubuntu 23.04


Those interested in testing out the updated Ubuntu Font even if you are not an Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar daily user can be found via the Ubuntu Discourse. From my initial impressions the updated Ubuntu Font including the Ubuntu console font are just very subtly different compared to the previous version.

This latest call for testing follows last week's soliciting for more Steam Snap testing.
15 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.2 Kernel Begins Rolling Out For Ubuntu 23.04
Ubuntu's Mir 2.13 Released With Wayland Updates, Other Enhancements
Ubuntu 23.04 Preparing To Land Its Linux 6.2 Based Kernel
Ubuntu Announces Official Support For The PolarFire SoC FPGA Icicle Kit RISC-V Board
Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS Released With Linux 5.19 HWE Stack Option
Ubuntu Flavors/Spins Will No Longer Be Able To Install Flatpak By Default
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Thunder Bay Is Officially Canceled, Linux Driver Code To Be Removed
Linux Kernel Networking Driver Development Impacted By Russian Sanctions
Still Have A Use For Adobe Flash? Ruffle Is Working To Safely Emulate It In Rust
Linux 6.4 AMD Graphics Driver Picking Up New Power Features For The Steam Deck
Linux 6.4 Looking To Drop The SLOB Memory Allocator
Fedora 38 Beta Released With Many Exciting Updates
Codon Looks Very Promising For Super-Fast Python Code
Steam Deck Goes On Sale For Steam's Spring Sale