TuxClocker 1.4 Brings More CPU & GPU Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 December 2023 at 06:39 AM EST. Add A Comment
TuxClocker continues on its quest as being one of the leading open-source GUI control panels for overclockers and enthusiasts on Linux. Out this morning is TuxClocker 1.4 that brings more features for making this Qt-based open-source app more useful for those overclocking or just wanting to keep a better eye on their hardware's performance and thermals/power from the Linux desktop.

On the GPU side with TuxClocker 1.4 there is now support for monitoring video memory usage for both AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics. VRAM usage monitoring has been wired up into TuxClocker as the latest of many GPU overclocking and monitoring options.

TuxClocker 1.4 on the CPU side adds Intel CPU core voltage monitoring support as well as being able to adjust the Energy Performance Preference (EPP) for modern Intel and AMD CPUs rather than users having to manually manipulate the EPP via sysfs. TuxClocker 1.4 also adds power usage monitoring for both AMD and Intel processors. Intel processors can additionally enjoy memory and core power usage reporting too.

TuxClocker 1.4 is rounded out by translation updates and other fixes. Downloads and more details on TuxClocker 1.4 via GitHub.
