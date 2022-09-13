TrenchBoot To Pursue AMD & Arm Secure Launch Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 13 September 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
TrenchBoot is the project backed by Oracle and other stakeholders for providing a boot-time integrity framework that builds upon boot integrity technologies and roots of trust for ensuring system integrity, network attestation launch, and other security use-cases.

Trenchboot has been in the works for several years, including various patch series sent out by Oracle for the Linux kernel integration and more recently on the GRUB boot-loader side.

Daniel Smith with Apertus Solutions presented at the Linux Plumbers Conference yesterday in Dublin on the latest TrenchBoot happenings. Arguably most interesting is the road-map, to which a new Secure Launch kernel patch series is planned soon that will allow direct EFI booting of the kernel with Secure Launch. New GRUB patches are expected soon to go along with the new Linux kernel patches.


Up on the roadmap is also expanding the platform support beyond Intel hardware to also include AMD Secure Launch and Arm Secure Launch support.

Those interested in learning more about the latest TrenchBoot happenings can see Daniel Smith's presentation embedded below along with the PDF slide deck. Those wanting to learn more about TrenchBoot itself can visit Trenchboot.org.

