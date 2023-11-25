TUXEDO Computers Launches First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop

Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.

Bavarian Linux PC vendor TUXEDO Computers announced this morning the launch of the TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen1, their first all-AMD powered Linux gaming laptop.Unlike many gaming laptops that may offer an AMD Ryzen processor but then feature NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics, the TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen1 aims to be a great all-AMD Linux gaming laptop. The TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen1 features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete graphics.

The RDNA3-based RX 7600M XT graphics with 32 compute units, a 2300MHz game frequency, and up to 120W GPU power is enough for some decent Linux gaming in a mobile form factor. The Ryzen 7 7840HS with 8 Zen 4 cores and 16 threads is a very capable mobile processor that runs great with Linux -- aside from any quirky laptop/platform issues.The Sirius 16 has a 16-inch 1440p @ 165Hz display, all-aluminum chassis, up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory, WiFi 6E, and an 80 Wh battery.