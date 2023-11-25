TUXEDO Computers Launches First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop

Bavarian Linux PC vendor TUXEDO Computers announced this morning the launch of the TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen1, their first all-AMD powered Linux gaming laptop.

Unlike many gaming laptops that may offer an AMD Ryzen processor but then feature NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics, the TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen1 aims to be a great all-AMD Linux gaming laptop. The TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen1 features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete graphics.

The RDNA3-based RX 7600M XT graphics with 32 compute units, a 2300MHz game frequency, and up to 120W GPU power is enough for some decent Linux gaming in a mobile form factor. The Ryzen 7 7840HS with 8 Zen 4 cores and 16 threads is a very capable mobile processor that runs great with Linux -- aside from any quirky laptop/platform issues.

The Sirius 16 has a 16-inch 1440p @ 165Hz display, all-aluminum chassis, up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory, WiFi 6E, and an 80 Wh battery.

Base pricing on the Sirius 16 Gen1 with 16GB of RAM and 500GB of NVMe storage is 1699 EUR. The laptop will begin shipping in mid-December and OS choices include various Ubuntu LTS flavors as well as TUXEDO's customized TUXEDO OS built atop Ubuntu Linux. More details on this new all-AMD Linux gaming laptop via TUXEDOComputers.com.
