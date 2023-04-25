System76-Scheduler 2.0 Released With PipeWire Integration, Performance Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 25 April 2023 at 03:45 PM EDT. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Last year the Pop!_OS software developers at System76 introduced system76-scheduler as a Rust-written user-space daemon intended to auto-configure CFS and dynamically manage process priorities. They've added various features to improve the Linux desktop responsiveness and performance while today they rolled out system76-scheduler v2.0 as the latest iteration of this process scheduler.

The last release to system76-scheduler was back in May 2022 and since then, frankly, I had largely forgotten about it with all their other Pop!_OS work like developing their new COSMIC desktop as well as interesting hardware endeavors like the HP Dev One and now even prototyping their own in-house laptop design. But out today is system76-scheduler 2.0 as a big update to this open-source project.

HP Dev One with Pop!_OS


System76-Scheduler 2.0 brings PipeWire integration so it can auto-assign and set higher priorities to processes connected to PipeWire -- since for most tasks interfacing with this audio/video stream server will want to be higher priority for the best desktop experience.

System76-Scheduler 2.0 also brings "many" performance optimizations like eliminating most memory allocations by reusing buffers for reading files / building paths as well as voiding UTF-8 string checks when not necessary.

The updated system76-scheduler also disables the kernel's auto-group feature by default, supports new scheduler policies like FIFO and IDLE, the process scheduler service functionality can now be disabled, and a variety of other improvements.

Downloads and more details on today's System76-Scheduler 2.0 release via GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
Manjaro 22.1 "Talos" Released With Various Updates
Solus Linux Plans New Direction Built Off Serpent OS
CentOS Reminds Everyone End-Of-Life Is Coming For CentOS Linux 7, CentOS Stream 8
CentOS Hyperscale SIG Now Has An Intel-Optimized Repository
OpenMandriva ROME 23.03 Released With Linux 6.2 + KDE Plasma 5.27 Desktop
Proxmox VE 7.4 Released With Linux 5.15 LTS + Linux 6.2 Support, New Dark Theme
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel i219-LM Had Only Been Running At ~60% Of Maximum Speed Due To Linux Driver Bug
GTK3 Port Of GIMP Is "Officially Finished"
Red Hat Begins Cutting "Hundreds Of Jobs"
The Linux Kernel Preparing For An Upgrade To Its Rust Toolchain
AMD Posts New Linux Patches Enabling Dynamic Boost Control
QEMU 8.0 Released With 32-bit x86 Host Support Deprecated
Manjaro 22.1 "Talos" Released With Various Updates
Proton 8.0-1 Published With More Games Now Running On Steam Play