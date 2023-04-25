Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
System76-Scheduler 2.0 Released With PipeWire Integration, Performance Optimizations
The last release to system76-scheduler was back in May 2022 and since then, frankly, I had largely forgotten about it with all their other Pop!_OS work like developing their new COSMIC desktop as well as interesting hardware endeavors like the HP Dev One and now even prototyping their own in-house laptop design. But out today is system76-scheduler 2.0 as a big update to this open-source project.
System76-Scheduler 2.0 brings PipeWire integration so it can auto-assign and set higher priorities to processes connected to PipeWire -- since for most tasks interfacing with this audio/video stream server will want to be higher priority for the best desktop experience.
System76-Scheduler 2.0 also brings "many" performance optimizations like eliminating most memory allocations by reusing buffers for reading files / building paths as well as voiding UTF-8 string checks when not necessary.
The updated system76-scheduler also disables the kernel's auto-group feature by default, supports new scheduler policies like FIFO and IDLE, the process scheduler service functionality can now be disabled, and a variety of other improvements.
Downloads and more details on today's System76-Scheduler 2.0 release via GitHub.