Sourceware Looking To Expand Services, Diversify Partners

Sourceware.org that provides the open-source hosting for projects like GCC, Cygwin, and more had long been sponsored by Red Hat and a rather opaque organization. Earlier this year SourceWare.org became part of the Software Freedom Conservancy. In addition to now calling the SFC home, they are planning other changes ahead to expand their hosting services, diversifying hardware and software partners, and other changes.

Sourceware is soon celebrating its 25th anniversary and now those involve in this free software hosting initiative are planning for further success over the next 25 years. Besides joining the SFC, Sourceware is looking to become more open and public, diversify their partners, and expand the services offered.

In addition to Red Hat / IBM, Sourceware has additional partners in the OSUOSL, Works on Arm, Gentoo Foundation, Brno University of Technology, and others. More details on their road-map for the next 25 years via Sourceware.org.

Among the service expansion is Sourceware enabling Gitolite for hosted projects, improved email handling, a shared buildbot, enhanced patch tracking with Patchwork, and more.

Sourceware is also pursuing better community oversight, funding via the community and organizations as part of now being under the Software Freedom Conservancy, and other improvements to ensure a successfull additional 25 years ahead.
