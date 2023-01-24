Sound Open Firmware 2.4.1 Continues The Transition To Zephyr RTOS

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 January 2023 at 07:54 AM EST. 2 Comments
Sound Open Firmware 2.4.1 is out today as the first stable v2.4 release for this open-source audio / DSP firmware stack for not only modern Intel platforms but AMD, Mediatek, and other increasing industry use as well. With Sound Open Firmware 2.4 they have continued the transition in making use of Zephyr RTOS.

Sound Open Firmware developers have been working on moving from XTOS to Zephyr RTOS as the real-time OS and has been limited in the platform support so far.


Sound Open Firmware overview.


With this morning's SOF 2.4.1 release it mentions:
"The SOF technical steering committee are pleased to announce the v2.4.1 release of SOF. This is the first release using Zephyr RTOS with native Zephyr device drivers (on some Intel platforms) and Windows IPC. v2.4.1 should be the last "opt-in" intermediary release as code is transitioned to support Zephyr RTOS, topology2, Module API and IPC abstraction (IPC3/4) support."

So with Sound Open Firmware 2.4.1, Intel Tiger Lake is still defaulting to XTOS but can be easily switched over to using Zephyr with the native device drivers. There is also the IPC updates, "lots" of processing optimizations and greater SIMD intrinsics use, around half of the processing modules have been updated to the new API, and there is now support for Cadence MP3 and AAC decoders.


Sound Open Firmware 2.4.1 is overall a big update over the SOF 2.3 series. Downloads and more details on Sound Open Firmware 2.4.1 via GitHub.
