Sound Open Firmware 2.3 Released With Support For AMD Rembrandt, Intel Raptor Lake
Sound Open Firmware is what started as an open-source Intel effort to push towards more open sound/DSP firmware and has grown since that point into a Linux Foundation project also supported by other vendors like Mediatek, AMD, Realtek, and others. Sound Open Firmware 2.3 was released on Tuesday as the latest advancement for this open-source audio DSP firmware stack.
Sound Open Firmware 2.3 on the hardware front adds support for AMD Ryzen 6000 series "Rembrandt" mobile SoCs. On the Intel front is also support for upcoming Raptor Lake processors as the successor to Alder Lake.
Sound Open Firmware 2.3 is also the project's first release making use of Zephyr as the real-time OS (RTOS) on selected platforms. Zephyr RTOS is currently opt-in for Intel Tiger Lake hardware as an alternative to the XTOS software used up to this point.
SOF 2.3 also integrates SIMD performance improvements for mixer / copier / PCM converter operations with up to a 25~60% speed improvement. There are also many bug fixes and other underlying enhancements to find with Sound Open Firmware 2.3.
Overall this SOF 2.3 update is quite significant particularly for the new AMD and Intel hardware support and beginning the roll-out of Zephyr RTOS usage. More details on Sound Open Firmware 2.3 can be found via GitHub.
