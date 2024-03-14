Rust-Tailored Slint GUI Toolkit Adding Python API
Some Phoronix readers have been interested in Slint as a Rust-focused graphical toolkit that offers a royalty-free license and in addition to desktop ambitions has also been porting to Android. Slint 1.5 was released today and in addition to the Rust programming language support has begun offering a Python API.
Slint 1.5 brings an alpha quality Python API for Python developers wishing to utilize this GUI toolkit. Slint 1.5 also features improved Android app support, drag and drop in live-preview, and a variety of other new features and bug fixes. Slint 1.5 also continues working on opening up its toolkit for C++ and Node.js developers too.
More details on today's Slint 1.5 release can be found via Slint.dev. The open-source code for this toolkit is available via GitHub.
