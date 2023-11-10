Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows
Slint as a reminder is a Rust-written open-source graphical toolkit that on Linux uses Qt currently underneath. Slint has been making good progress on its goals and today marks the availability of Slint 1.3.
Slint 1.3 is their first release with an initial Android port to be able to begin crafting Rust-based UIs for mobile and embedded environments. The NLNet Foundation funded work on this Android port.
Slint 1.3 also adds native style support for Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS while Slint on Linux continues making use of Qt when available.
There is also various low-level improvements with Slint 1.3, a Node.JS API using napi-rs, and a variety of other improvements.
With the Slint 1.3 announcement they showcased WesAudio as one of the apps making use of this toolkit:
Downloads and more details on the Slint 1.3 Rust UI toolkit via Slint.dev and the repository on GitHub.
