Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 10 November 2023 at 09:34 AM EST. 11 Comments
PROGRAMMING
Slint as a reminder is a Rust-written open-source graphical toolkit that on Linux uses Qt currently underneath. Slint has been making good progress on its goals and today marks the availability of Slint 1.3.

Slint 1.3 is their first release with an initial Android port to be able to begin crafting Rust-based UIs for mobile and embedded environments. The NLNet Foundation funded work on this Android port.

Slint 1.3 also adds native style support for Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS while Slint on Linux continues making use of Qt when available.

There is also various low-level improvements with Slint 1.3, a Node.JS API using napi-rs, and a variety of other improvements.

With the Slint 1.3 announcement they showcased WesAudio as one of the apps making use of this toolkit:

WesAudio


Downloads and more details on the Slint 1.3 Rust UI toolkit via Slint.dev and the repository on GitHub.
11 Comments
Related News
Rust WQ Abstractions, Rust Toolchain Upgrade & Android Kernel Builds For Linux 6.7
AdaptiveCpp 23.10 Alpha Released For What Was hipSYCL / OpenSYCL
Mold 2.3 Linker Allows Removing Superfluous ENDBR64 Instructions
Rust-Written Coreutils Increases GNU Compatibility, Adds NetBSD Support
Python 3.13 Alpha Kicks Off The Cycle With New Deprecations
FDBuild 0.1 Released To Make It Easier To Quickly Build Multiple Projects
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday
Google Rewriting Android's Binder In Rust With Promising Results
systemd 255-rc1 Brings "Blue Screen of Death" Support & New Tool To Spawn VMs
KDE Plasma 6.0 Approved For Fedora 40 - Including Dropping The X11 Session
Mozilla Firefox Development Finally Moving Entirely To Git
OpenZFS Lands Sync Parallelism To Drive Big Gains For Write Performance Scalability