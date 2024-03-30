Servo Web Engine Adds WOFF2 Web Fonts, HTML Tables By Default

The Servo Web Engine under the stewardship of Linux Foundation Europe and with ongoing contributions by the likes of Igalia and other developers continues having a very vibrant year. The open-source developers involved remain very busy getting this Rust-written web layout engine into good shape for possible use as an embed-friendly solution for other software.The Servo project today published their monthly status update for March 2024 that highlights all of their progress over the past month. Some of their highlights for March to this formerly-Mozilla software project include:- Servo has now surpassed the legacy layout engine in the whole suite of Web Platform Tests.- Support for WOFF2 web fonts.- CSS support for box-shadow, text-shadow, conic-gradient(), repeating-conic-gradient(), and other features.- HTML tables support is now enabled by default within Servo.- Various 2D canvas improvements.- WebRender, Stylo, SpiderMoney, and GStreamer have all been upgraded.- Dev tooling has been updated for ensuring support for WebM and AV1 content.- Continued work on making the Servo engine embed-friendly.- Servo participated in Outreachy and has seen code improvements and clippy error fixes, among other work thanks to those contributors.

More details on the Servo web engine progress during March 2024 can be found via the Servo.org blog