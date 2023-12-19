Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Continues Building Up Its Rust Infrastructure
Serpent OS has been driving forward with big improvements and a lot of investments made into its build infrastructure and tooling as opposed to being just a Ubuntu / Debian / Fedora re-spin as so many Linux distributions are these days. It was a year ago Serpent OS published its first ISO ahead of Christmas.
Serpent OS shows off their "moss" system package tool written in Rust.
This year the new build infrastructure launched, it was decided Solus Linux would forge a new direction with Serpent OS, wrote more code in D and Rust, and other improvements made for this growing Linux distribution.
In the EOY2023 Serpent OS summary written by Ikey Doherty and Rune Morling, it largely focuses on their continued Rust-based infrastructure. Serpent OS developers have been pleased with their Rust adoption, their Rust-based moss system package tool is now much better than its predecessor, and more. Their "TLDR" on the immediate future includes:
- Rust ports are coming along fantastically
- moss has been replaced
- still making use of existing tools and infrastructure to build the OS
- actually building the fully bootstrapped, self-contained OS, built on libc++, clang, glibc, etc.
- actively pushing updates to binary repository with fully automated pipeline
- new stuff is blazing fast
The Serpent OS plans for their live ISO are to produce a GNOME Shell based stack, the Firefox browser, GNOME Console as the likely terminal of choice, Flatpak package support, and more. Serpent OS isn't planning to create "a general purpose home-use distribution" but that's where Solus Linux and others can come into play.
Learn more about the latest Serpent OS work via SerpentOS.com.