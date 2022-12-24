Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Spins Its First ISO

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 24 December 2022 at 06:32 AM EST. 8 Comments
After two years of work, the Serpent OS Linux distribution has released its first public image for this innovative and original open-source operating system.

Ikey Doherty, who is known for founding Solus Linux and also having worked for Intel on the Clear Linux distribution, has been spending much of the past two years focused on Serpent OS. Since this summer he's been working full-time on Serpent OS and spending much time focusing on the infrastructure and tooling.

As of last night the first Serpent OS images have been made public and they've achieved "lift off" while acknowledging the initial image may be rough around the edges.


Serpent OS


Starting in January they will be launching their infrastructure for scaling out contributions and making it easier to carry out mass rebuilds and other packaging work.
"This is a pivotal moment for our project as we've finally become a real, if not sucky, distro. The future is incredibly bright, and we intend to deliver on every one of our promises."

Those wishing to download the inaugural Serpent OS images or wanting to learn more about this Linux distribution effort can do so at SerpentOS.com.
