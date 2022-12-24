Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Spins Its First ISO
Ikey Doherty, who is known for founding Solus Linux and also having worked for Intel on the Clear Linux distribution, has been spending much of the past two years focused on Serpent OS. Since this summer he's been working full-time on Serpent OS and spending much time focusing on the infrastructure and tooling.
As of last night the first Serpent OS images have been made public and they've achieved "lift off" while acknowledging the initial image may be rough around the edges.
Serpent OS
Starting in January they will be launching their infrastructure for scaling out contributions and making it easier to carry out mass rebuilds and other packaging work.
"This is a pivotal moment for our project as we've finally become a real, if not sucky, distro. The future is incredibly bright, and we intend to deliver on every one of our promises."
Those wishing to download the inaugural Serpent OS images or wanting to learn more about this Linux distribution effort can do so at SerpentOS.com.